India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov reached the quarter-finals of the Rogers Cup at Montreal on Thursday night.

The pair beat singles players Kyle Edmund and Taylor Fritz 6-3 6-4 at the Masters 1000 event. The unseeded duo will take on Stanislas Wawrinka and Benoit Paire next.

On the ATP Challenger circuit, Saketh Myneni went down in the quarter-final at Yokkaichi in Japan. The Indian ninth seed was beaten 7-6(5), 6–1 by third seed Tatsuma Ito of Japan. Last week’s Chengdu Challenger winner went down in the doubles quarter-finals with Harry Bourcher.

In the earlier round, he had beaten eighth seed Chung Yun-seong 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the quarter-final. The 31-year-old got a call-up to the Davis Cup squad last week.

In the Aptos Challenger, 14th seed Ramkumar Ramanathan was beaten 7-6(2), 6-4 by Liam Broady in the second round. The Indian had a bye in the first round.

At the Augsburg Challenger, second seeds Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan beat compatriot Vijay Sundar Prashanth and partner Scott Puodziunas 3-6, 6-4, 10-4 in the quarter-final.

On the International Tennis Federation tour, India’s top-ranked singles player Ankita Raina, seeded second, beat Freya Christie 6-3,6-4 to reach the quarter-final at the $25,000 event in Chiswick, Great Britain.

However, she and Naiktha Bains, seeded first, lost in the women’s doubles first round to Emily Appleton and Emily Arbuthnott 7-5, 6-3.

At the $15,000 ITF event in Nairobi, Kenya, India’s Mahak Jain reached the semi-final. The top seed beat Tiffany William, seeded fifth, 6-2, 6-2. She had earlier beaten compatriot Saumya Vig 6-2, 6-0.