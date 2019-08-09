The National Basketball Association and the International Basketball Federation on Friday announced the top 64 boys and girls from 18 countries and territories who will participate in the 11th edition of Basketball Without Borders Asia.

BWB Asia 2019 will be held Wednesday, August 14 to 17 in Tokyo, marking the second time that the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program will be held in Japan. BWB Asia was previously conducted in Japan in 2012.

BWB Asia 2019 will feature a number of current and former NBA players, including three-time NBA Champion Sam Cassell, two-time NBA Champion Kevon Looney (Golden State Warriors), Robin Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks) and Yuta Tabuse (formerly of the Phoenix Suns; Japan) who will participate in the camp and coach top high-school-age campers from throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

Former WNBA players Ashley Battle, Allison Feaster and Yolanda Moore will also be a part of the camp.

Current NBA assistant coaches Pat Delany (Orlando Magic), Bryan Gates (Minnesota Timberwolves), Antonio Lang (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Wes Unseld Jr. (Denver Nuggets) will also serve as BWB Asia 2019 coaches. Patrick Hunt (President of the World Association of Basketball Coaches; Australia) will be the camp director. Meanwhile, Jeff Tanaka (Chicago Bulls) will serve as the camp’s athletic trainer.

Players and coaches will lead the campers through a variety of activities on and off the court, including movement efficiency, skill development stations, shooting and skills competitions, five-on-five games, and daily life skills seminars focusing on health, leadership and communication.

One boy and one girl will be named BWB Asia MVPs at the conclusion of the camp. In addition, former NBA Referee Joey Crawford will lead development sessions with local FIBA referees.