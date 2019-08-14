Chris Gayle put on a scintillating show in what was, in all likelihood, his last One-Day International innings on Wednesday. The 39-year-old scored a 41-ball 72 in the third and final ODI against India at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.
The left-hander smacked eight fours and five sixes in his knock, taking Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Khaleel Ahmed to the cleaners. He was supported by Evin Lewis [43 off 29] and the Windies openers added 115 runs for the first wicket in just 10.5 overs.
Gayle will surely go down as one of the greats in white-ball cricket. The Jamaican has played 301 ODIs and scored a mammoth 10,480 runs.
Each and every player of the Indian team shook Gayle’s hand as he walked off the field after being dismissed on Wednesday. The ‘Universe Boss’, as he does on most occasions, wore a big smile and raised his bat and helmet as he soaked in the applause.
For the record, he has not officially confirmed his retirement yet but the reaction at the end made it all but certain. He had earlier said this year that the World Cup would be his last ODI assignment but extended his career to play this series where he went past the most ODIs and most runs record for a West Indies cricketer: breaking Brian Lara’s mark on both occasions.
Fans and pundits on Twitter were effusive in praise of a batsman who is quite like no other.