Chris Gayle put on a scintillating show in what was, in all likelihood, his last One-Day International innings on Wednesday. The 39-year-old scored a 41-ball 72 in the third and final ODI against India at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

The left-hander smacked eight fours and five sixes in his knock, taking Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Khaleel Ahmed to the cleaners. He was supported by Evin Lewis [43 off 29] and the Windies openers added 115 runs for the first wicket in just 10.5 overs.

Gayle will surely go down as one of the greats in white-ball cricket. The Jamaican has played 301 ODIs and scored a mammoth 10,480 runs.

Each and every player of the Indian team shook Gayle’s hand as he walked off the field after being dismissed on Wednesday. The ‘Universe Boss’, as he does on most occasions, wore a big smile and raised his bat and helmet as he soaked in the applause.

For the record, he has not officially confirmed his retirement yet but the reaction at the end made it all but certain. He had earlier said this year that the World Cup would be his last ODI assignment but extended his career to play this series where he went past the most ODIs and most runs record for a West Indies cricketer: breaking Brian Lara’s mark on both occasions.

Fans and pundits on Twitter were effusive in praise of a batsman who is quite like no other.

From the looks of it, that’s that then for Chris Gayle in West Indian colours. He was an original, the biggest of big hitters, and he got two Test triple hundreds — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) August 14, 2019

So it seems this is it for the #UniverseBoss and a great entertainer. @henrygayle. And he played this innings just the way we will remember him. #ChrisGayle — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 14, 2019

Gayle didn't walk off immediately. The Indian team approached him, hugging and patting him. He held his bat up in the air, & then smiling broadly, waved at the crowd as he walked away. 72 from 41 balls. We might have seen Gayle's last innings at the international stage. #INDvsWI — Aishwarya Kumar @ INDvsWI (@kumaraishwarya) August 14, 2019

Signs off in style. In his own inimitable style. Chris Gayle bossed in his last game too. #WIvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 14, 2019

What a way to end his ODI career. Typical Chris Gayle innings 72 runs in 41 balls with 8 fours and 5 sixes. Thank you for all.



The King of Entertainment for a reason! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) August 14, 2019

Universe boss will be missed! What a celebrated career you've had, champion! @henrygayle superb last knock 👏#gayleretires — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 14, 2019

Chris Gayle is the great ambassador of this game, his last inning of his career is the summary of his career. #ThankYouGayle#INDvWI — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) August 14, 2019

Chris Gayle in ODIs:



- Made his debut in 1999

- First man to score a century in all three formats

- Fastest double century

- Third man to score a century against 11 different countries

- 10,480 runs

- 25 centuries

- 54 fifties

- 331 sixes

- 1,128 fours



End of an era.#WIVIND pic.twitter.com/SzZkKsJUhk — bet365 (@bet365) August 14, 2019

The camaraderie between the opposition players and Chris Gayle only goes to show how fabulous a person he is. Exceptional career, excellent batsman, wonderful person. #chrisgayle #WIvsIND — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) August 14, 2019

Chris Gayle

ODIs - 301

Inns - 294

Runs - 10480

Avg - 37.83

SR - 87.19

Best - 215*

100 - 25

50 - 54

Sixes - 331

* Most runs for WI & 12th most in the World

* Most hundreds for WI

* Second most sixes in the World

End of a great career!!!

Thanks @henrygayle — JSK (@imjsk27) August 14, 2019