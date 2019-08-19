The Indian High Commission has intimated the Antigua government about beefing up the security after the Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed on Sunday that they had received “hoax” security threat to the Indian national team.

On Sunday, there were reports that the Indian cricket board received a mail about potential security threat to the Indian team which is in West Indies and currently playing a warm-up game in Coolidge, Antigua.

“We have informed the security agencies and it has been found out that it was a hoax email,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on Sunday evening.

However the BCCI is taking all appropriate measures to ensure that security of the team is not compromised.

“We informed the High Commission in Antigua and they have in turn informed the local government over there. The security is being monitored and if need be will be beefed up adequately. As of now, they are still getting the same level of security,” the official said.