Badminton World Championships Live Updates: Prannoy, Praneeth lead Indian challenge on day two
Here are live scores and updates from day two of the Badminton World Championships in Basel.
Live updates
Hello everyone and welcome to live updates from day two of the Badminton World Championships 2019 in Basel.
Indian shuttlers had a good day in office on the opening day of the BWF World Championships with the men’s singles players Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth and HS Prannoy advancing to the second round in Basel on Monday.
Two of those players will be in action on day two. Prannoy’s second round battle with the five-time champion Lin Dan is the match to watch out for, as far as the Indian contingent is concerned. Sai Praneeth takes on Korea’s Lee Dong Keun.
PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal have received a bye in the opening round and will start their campaign on Wednesday.
Many of the Indian doubles pairs, including women’s doubles combination of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy, will begin their campaign on Tuesday as well.