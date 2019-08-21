The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday retained Paytm as the title sponsor for India’s international [at home] and domestic matches for the next four years. The board will now receive nearly 60 per cent more per match till the end of the 2022-23 season.

The winning bid was at a price of Rs 326.80 crore to be paid for the 2019-23 home seasons. The winning bid was Rs 3.80 crore which is a 58 per cent incremental value in comparison to the previous per match value of Rs 2.4 crores.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri said: “I’m pleased to announce Paytm as the BCCI home series title sponsor. Paytm is one of the new generation companies of India and we at the BCCI are proud of Paytm continuing its long-standing commitment with Indian Cricket.”

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO of Paytm, added: “We are excited to continue our long-term association with BCCI and the Indian cricket team. Our commitment to Indian cricket gets stronger with every season.”