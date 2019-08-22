India all-rounder Deepti Sharma starred with both bat and ball to help Western Storm stay unbeaten in this season’s Women’s Cricket Super League on Wednesday. Storm beat reigning champions Surrey Stars by four runs in a thriller.

Coming in at No, the 21-year-old scored a crucial 32 off 26 balls to help her team navigate a tough situation. Earlier, opener Smriti Mandhana had a rare unsuccessful outing with a duck off five balls. Her opening partner Rachel Priest stormed to 44 off 16 balls while Fran Wilson (27) and Sophie Luff (32) helped take Storm to 159/8.

But it was with the ball that she made a big difference. Her 3/18, which included the big wickets of opener Dane van Niekerk for 0, captain and set batter Natalie Sciver (31) and Marizanne Kapp (23) helped Storm win the close game despite Sarah Taylor’s superb effort.

The England wicketkeeper-bat scored 73 off 54 balls before being dismissed. Anya Shrubsole took two wickets in the final over to seal the win.

In the other match of the day, Danielle Wyatt continued her stellar run of form to take Southern Vipers to a narrow three-run win over Yorkshire Diamonds. A stunning 4/16 Leigh Kasperek had given Diamonds the edge but Wyatt’s innings proved to be the difference as Vipers made 127/9.

In response, Diamonds were restricted to 124/5 with India’s Jemimah Rodrigues making 32 of 25. However, she failed to get the team over the line with seven needed in the final over as Suzie Bates knocked her stumps down on the second ball to clinch the thriller.