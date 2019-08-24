India bagged a gold medal at the ongoing World Archery Youth Championships in Madrid beating Switzerland in the compound junior mixed team final on Saturday.

The pair of Markoo Raginee and Sukhbeer Singh won the final 152-147 against the Swiss pair of Janine Hunsperger and Andrea Vallaro. Madrid is the World Archery Youth Championships debut for both of them.

The Indian pair started strong winning and maintained the lead across the next three sets.

In the first set, the Indian duo shot two 10s to win 38-36, and they followed it up with three 10s in the second set to make it 39-37. Their opponents gave some fight in the third set but Sukhbeer and Raginee managed to prevail by one point (37-36) for an overall five-point lead. Both shot 38-all in the final set but the Indians’ overall lead was enough to clinch the issue 114-109.

Earlier in their last match of the eliminations, the Indian pair defeated Iran 154-141.

Sukhbeer Singh was also part of the Indian team that clinched bronze in the compound junior men’s team event.

Earlier on Thursday, 17-year-old Komalika Bari assured India of a silver after she reached the final in the recurve cadet section. Bari will face Sonoda Waka of Japan in the fight for the gold on Sunday.