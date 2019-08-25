P V Sindhu became the first Indian to win badminton World Championships gold by beating Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in a lop-sided final here on Sunday.

The Indian won 21-7 21-7 in the summit clash that lasted just 38 minutes.

Two years after being beaten by Okuhara in an epic 110-minute final, Sindhu finally exorcised the ghost of that heart-wrenching loss with a completely dominant win over the Japanese.

It was Sindhu’s fifth World Championships medal, joint-most for a woman singles player with former Olympics and world champion Zhang Ning of China, to go with the two successive silvers and a couple of bronze medals.

Watch the highlights from the final: