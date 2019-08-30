After an emotional farewell to the game just a couple of months ago, Ambati Rayudu is keen to get back on the field. The middle-order batsman has expressed his interest to come out of retirement with an email to the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

Rayudu had pulled the plug on his career after being ignored by the selectors for the World Cup. He had even expressed his disappointment with a tweet that took a dig at all-rounder Vijay Shankar’s selection ahead of him.

As it turns out, though, the 33-year-old has changed his mind and wants to play competitive cricket once again. “I would like to bring to your notice that I would like to come out of retirement and play cricket in all formats,” he wrote in his email to HCA.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank Chennai Super Kings, VVS Laxman and Noel David, who have been very supportive during the tough time and are instrumental in making me realise that I have enough cricket left in me.

“I am looking forward to a wonderful season ahead with a very talented Hyderabad team and help the team realise its full potential. I will be available from September 10 to join the Hyderabad team,” he added.

The HCA’s Committee of Administrators acknowledged Rayudu’s mail by stating: “This is to inform you that Rayudu has withdrawn his announcement of retirement and has made himself available for the shorter format of the game for HCA for 2019-20.”

Rayudu’s return to all formats of the game is particularly surprising since he had given up on first-class cricket last year in order to focus on his limited-overs career. But being neglected for the World Cup seems to have changed his thought process altogether.