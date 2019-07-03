Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday after he was not called up to replace either Shikhar Dhawan or Vijay Shankar who suffered injuries at the ongoing World Cup.

The Guntrur-born batsmen featured for the Indian team in 55 ODIs and 6 T20Is on his six-year stint with the national team.

But his sudden retirement has left a sadness among the fans of the Indian cricket team who have expressed their sympathies for the middle-order batsman after missing out on making it to the World Cup team.

While Twitter is sad to see Rayudu go, it also pointed out how his 3-D tweet after he was not selected in India’s World Cup squad may have ended up costing him his career:

Rayudon't! Wish it wasn't true! 😞 #AmbatiRayuduRetires — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 3, 2019

So Ambati Rayudu has retired from cricket. Poor guy, deserved to play this World Cup #Ambatirayudu — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) July 3, 2019

What a premature end to a career marred by controversies, setbacks and lack of opportunities !! #Ambatirayudu s retirement highlights the importance of proper nurturing and handling of talents and behaviours !! A nice bloke often misunderstood. All the best @RayuduAmbati go well — Mikkhail Vaswani (@MikkhailVaswani) July 3, 2019

Probably the tweet on 3D glasses cost him his career #Ambatirayudu#WorldCup2019 — Nishant Chaturvedi (@nishantchat) July 3, 2019

Thank you for all the memories, Ambati Rayudu — for Team India, in the IPL and the ICL. For fighting with the big guns on the field, and for that epic 3D tweet. No better image than this to remember the fighter you were. pic.twitter.com/ZimOgW1pay — Rahul Fernandes (@newspaperwallah) July 3, 2019

One tweet can lead to a retirement. For a few RTs, for appearing smart against a vindictive cricket board. What a sad end. #AmbatiRayudu — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 3, 2019

I think that 3-D tweet rant ended his chances to be even considered for replacement during #CWC19.#TeamIndia — Pankaj Ahuja (@panku_) July 3, 2019

I hope that cricket fans will remember him for more than his 3D comment. He had a chequered career.. Should have played for India much earlier than he did. He was badly treated by Hyderabad cricket association & Arjun Yadav. Opted for ICL. Got banned by BCCI. Made a comeback... https://t.co/Fx6mGVsBMD — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) July 3, 2019

One feels bad for Ambati Rayudu - he definitely had the spunk, just riled up BCCI with bad choice of decisions (or words) and never got his timing right in real life.



Wish him best in IPL - where maybe he can still be the dark horse that BCCI missed capitalising on. https://t.co/vbw2kSyBbA — richa singh (@richa_singh) July 3, 2019