Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday after he was not called up to replace either Shikhar Dhawan or Vijay Shankar who suffered injuries at the ongoing World Cup.
The Guntrur-born batsmen featured for the Indian team in 55 ODIs and 6 T20Is on his six-year stint with the national team.
But his sudden retirement has left a sadness among the fans of the Indian cricket team who have expressed their sympathies for the middle-order batsman after missing out on making it to the World Cup team.
While Twitter is sad to see Rayudu go, it also pointed out how his 3-D tweet after he was not selected in India’s World Cup squad may have ended up costing him his career: