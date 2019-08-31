Five-time champion Roger Federer raced into the last 16 of the US Open on Friday with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 rout of 58th-ranked Briton Dan Evans in just 80 minutes.

Third seed Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam winner, is looking for a first Flushing Meadows title since 2008. He meets Belgian 15th seed David Goffin or Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Later, Australia’s Alex de Minaur knocked out 2014 finalist and seventh Kei Nishikori in the third round to collect his first victory over a top-10 player.

The 20-year-old Aussie, ranked 38th, advanced 6-2, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 in just under three hours. De Minaur will face Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov or Polish lucky loser Kamil Majchrzak in the last 16.