Virat Kohli became the most successful Indian captain of all time in the longest format of the game after his side’s comprehensive win over West Indies in the second Test at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Monday.

This was Kohli’s 28th win as Indian captain in 48 Tests and he went past the record of 27 held by MS Dhoni (60 Tests).

India completed another crushing victory over the West Indies, demolishing the home side by 257 runs on the fourth afternoon of the second and final Test.

Set the improbable target of 468 late on day three, the home side tumbled in the post-lunch session, losing their last six wickets for 51 runs as they were dismissed for 210 to hand Kohli’s side a clean sweep of a Test series in the Caribbean for the first time ever.

This result also completed a 100 percent record for the tourists in all completed matches played on this tour. The 2-0 Test series triumph followed a 3-0 success in the T20 Internationals and a 2-0 victory in the One-Day Internationals, with one match ruined by rain.

“Captaincy is just a c in front of your name honestly. It’s the collective effort that matters,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation. “It’s a by-product of this quality team that we have here, to be honest. If we didn’t have the bowlers that we have, I don’t think the results would have been possible.”

“Yes you can score as many runs as you want, but if you look at these guys running in and putting their heart in… I mean Shami’s spell today, Bumrah after having a small niggle, Ishant bowling his heart out, Jadeja bowling a long spell… I don’t think without these bowlers it would have been possible. So I think all the credit has to go to the whole team,” he added.