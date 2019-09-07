Wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson donated his match fees of Rs 1.5 lakh to the groundsmen at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram following India A’s series win over South Africa A, The New Indian Express reported.

Samson played two matches in the series. The match fee for each game was Rs 75,000, the report stated. Samson was adjudged the player of the match after smashing 91 from just 48 balls. India A won the series 4-1 after cruising to a 36-run win at the Kerala capital.

“We have to give credit to the groundsmen,” Samson was quoted as saying.

“Because of them, we were able to play. If there was some wetness here or there, then the match officials would not have allowed matches to happen. We really have to thank them. So I have decided to give my match fees to the groundsmen.”

The final match was a rain-affected 20 overs-a-side game. Samson’s heroics took India A to a commanding 204/4. The visitors were bundled out for 168 with Shardul Thakur taking 3/9 from three overs.

Samson hit several huge sixes in a 135-run second-wicket stand with India opener Shikhar Dhawan (51 off 36 balls), who registered his second straight half-century.