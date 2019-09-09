Rafael Nadal’s epic victory over Daniil Medvedev secured the Spaniard his fourth US Open crown, leaving him one shy of the Open era record of five titles belonging to long-time rival Federer, Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors.

At four hours and 50 minutes, the match finished four minutes short of equaling the longest final in US Open history from Mats Wilander’s 1988 win and Andy Murray’s 2012 title.

It was the second Slam title of the year for Nadal after taking his 12th French Open crown in June.

All the facts and figures from Sunday’s US Open final Rafael Nadal and Medvedev, which the Spaniard won 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-2:

4 hours, 50 minutes: The duration of the final, falling four minutes short of the longest US Open championship match on record. Andy Murray’s five-set win over Novak Djokovic in 2012 took four hours and 54 minutes. Mats Wilander also defeated Ivan Lendl in a match of identical length in the 1988 final

33: Nadal’s age. He became the second-oldest US Open champion in the modern era since 35-year-old Ken Rosewall in 1970

4: Number of US Open titles now won by Nadal

19: Number of Grand Slams now won by Nadal

177/164: Number of points won by Nadal/Medvedev in the final

6/21: Break points converted by Nadal

5/15: Break points converted by Medvedev

4/14: Aces hit by Nadal/Medvedev

62/75: Winners hit by Nadal/Medvedev

46/57: Unforced errors by Nadal/Medvedev

0/4: Success rate of male players born in the 1990s in Grand Slam finals. Milos Raonic finished runner-up at Wimbledon in 2016 while Dominic Thiem lost the last two French Open finals to Nadal.

0: Number of career five-set wins for Medvedev in five attempts

84: Number of career titles for Nadal, of which 21 have come on hard courts