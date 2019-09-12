Athletics Federation of India have confirmed that sprinter Dutee Chand will be a part of the Indian team for upcoming IAAF World Championships.

The Indian sprinter had announced on Twitter on Tuesday that she was going to the worlds, which will be held in Doha from September 27 to October 6.

“I am selected in the 25-member national team for #DohaWorldChampionships, starting September 27. Wish me luck and SPEED,” the 23-year-old wrote on Twitter.

The development was confirmed by the by the AFI Twitter only on Thursday. The Indian federation further stated that the confirmation came only on Wednesday,

She was not initially included in India’s 25-member squad announced on Monday as AFI was waiting for confirmation from the international body. Her selection was delayed because she did not meet the qualification mark but is within the required number of competitors for the event.

Meanwhile, World junior champion Hima Das could not qualify for her pet event 400m but she has been named to run in the women’s 4x400m relay and the mixed 4x400m relay races.