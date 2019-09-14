Some of the matches of the 25th Senior women’s national football championship have been shifted to nearby places of Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh after the incessant rain hit the tournament venues.

Due to continuous rainfall at Pasighat, the Local Organising Committee (State Association) has shifted the matches to three alternate grounds, reported PTI.

The Championship will now be played at the Indira Gandhi Golden High School, Kiyit Secondary School and Daying Ering Football Stadium, Nari.

While the Indira Gandhi ground is in Pasighat, the other two are 45 minutes away.

In fact, the Indira Gandhi Golden High School ground has been hosting matches from Friday, the All India Football Federation said in a release.

All the three grounds have been duly inspected by the match commissioners, referees and referee assessors, it said.

The poor ground conditions faced a lot of criticism on social media after Karnataka footballer Tanvie Hans took to Twitter throwing light on the poor ground conditions that affected the play.

We lost against Bihar yesterday, and I walked off in tears, not because of the loss, but because it was hardly a game of #football. The ground was flooded, and the ball was hardly moving. Heart broken by the conditions we are being asked to play in. I would be, even if we won. pic.twitter.com/pSBmVdMj5d — Tanvie Hans (@TanvieHans) September 11, 2019

She received support from Indian men’s team players like Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan who called for better playing conditions in order to improve the level of the sport in the country.

Really dissappointed to see this during one of the women’s league game. Women’s @IndianFootball has done so well in the past and they deserve much more than this. Also for India to grow as a footballing Giant we need improvement in all sectors irrespective of the gender and age pic.twitter.com/SvcrEDjWlj — Sandesh Jhingan (@SandeshJhingan) September 13, 2019

Rightly said bhai, taking care of all the sectors equally, of our footballing society is our responsibility. #WeHaveToDoMore https://t.co/sXXkjKVUAi — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) September 13, 2019

It seems the criticism hasn’t fallen on deaf ears as the national championship matches have now been moved to another venue that is expected to provide better playing conditions.

