Indians B Adhiban and Nihal Sarin exited from the Chess World Cup at Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia with both players losing their rapid tie-break games in the second round by a 1.5-0.5 margin on Sunday.

Adhiban lost to China’s Yu Yangyi in 54 moves with white pieces in in the first game and then drew with black pieces.

Nihal lost with black pieces to Azerbaijan’s Eltaj Safarli in the first game in a game that lasted 61 moves. An error from the teenager in the second game cost him dear and Safarli was happy to let him draw in a game that lasted 25 moves.

The only Indians remaining in the competition are P Hari Krishna and Vidit Gujrathi, who had booked their spots in the third round. On Tuesday, Harikrishna will face Russia’s Kirill Alekseenko while Gujrathi takes on former World No 2, American grandmaster Wesley So.