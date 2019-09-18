Wrestling World C’ships live updates: Vinesh, Seema win first repechage rounds, stay in medal hunt
Here are live updates from day five of the Wrestling World Championship in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.
Vinesh Phogat and Seema Bisla can win a bronze medal but for that they will have to win three bouts on Wednesday.
You can read the report of Tuesday’s bouts here.
Live updates
57 kg qualification round: Sarita Mor goes down against 2018 world junior champion Anastasia Nichita of Moldova 1-5. The only point the Indian scored was a penalty given to her opponent as she was unable to break down the Moldovian’s defence.
First loss for the Indian contingent on day 5.
50 kg repechage: That was some fightback from Seema. She scored two valuable points after trailing 9-7 till the last minute to beat Nigeria’s Miesinnei Mercy Genesis on countback to reach the second repechage round.
She will now face Ekaterina Poleshchuk of Russia in the second repechage round.
53 kg repechage: Vinesh Phogat took her first step towards a medal and Olympic berth as she defeated Blahinya 5-0 in the first repechage round. The Indian began with three points in the first round, scoring one takedown. She then scored another takedown in the second round and also showed good defensive skills to not concede a single point.
She will now take on USA’s Sarah Ann Hilderbrandt in the second repechage round.
10.30 AM: Vinesh will start the proceeding for Indian grapplers on day 5 as she takes on Yuliia Khavaldzhy Blahinya of Ukraine in the first repechage round of the 53 kg category.
India’s biggest hope in women’s wrestling Vinesh Phogat had a mixed day on Tuesday as she breezed through her opening bout against Sweden’s Sofia Mattsson but then came across a rampaging Mayu Mukaida of Japan.
The Japanese made it to the final and threw Vinesh a lifeline of the repechage round and the 25-year-old will on Wednesday look to put behind yesterday’s disappointment and aim for a medal and an Tokyo Olympic berth in th3 53 kg category.
Indian wrestling fans would expect similar effort from Seema Bisla in the 50 kg category after she also sneaked into the repechage round after her conquerer in the round of 16, three-time Olympic medallist Mariya Stadnik made it to the final.
Four more Indians would be in action on Wednesday with Sarita (57 kg), Pooja Dhanda (59 kg), Navjot Kaur (65 kg), Kiran (76 kg) looking to make a mark.