The year 2007 will forever be special for fans of Indian cricket. It was the year India won the World T20 title in what was the inaugural edition of the tournament. And today, September 24, marks the 12-year anniversary of the final where Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Co defeated Pakistan in Johannesburg.

Leading up to the tournament, India hadn’t been crowned world champions since Kapil Dev’s men took home the World Cup in 1983. In fact, Indian cricket was going through a dark phase after the disappointment of the 50-over World Cup earlier that year.

Thus, the significance of what Dhoni and his young team achieved in South Africa in 2007 is hard to quantify.

The thrill for the Indian fans was also multiplied by the manner in which the team won the title. India posted a decent total of 157/5 batting first, thanks to Gautam Gambhir’s 54-ball 75 at the top of the order and Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten 30 off 16 at the end.

In reply, Pakistan seemed to have the chase under control with just six runs needed off four deliveries. Their skipper Misbah-ul-Haq was well set on 43 at that time and he seemed determined to take his over the line. But a lapse in judgement saw him attempt an unexpected scoop shot which went straight to S Sreesanth at short fine-leg.

The Indian players erupted with joy, as did their fans around the world, and skipper Dhoni was hailed for handing the ball to Joginder Sharma in the all-important final over. Yusuf Pathan, for his 15 off 8 while opening the batting and 3/16 from four overs with the ball, was declared the player of the match.

