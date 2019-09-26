Karnataka thrashed Jharkhand by 123 runs in their Elite Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Thursday, PTI reported.

After the first two days of the Bengaluru leg were washed out, the home team, sent in to bat by Jharkhand, made 285/9 in 50 overs, riding on Pavan Deshpande’s 70 (59 balls, 7 fours, 1 six) and half-centuries from captain Manish Pandey (52, 44 balls) and Devdutt Padikkal (58, 83 balls, 7 fours).

Jharkhand was bowled out for 162 in 37.5 overs as all-rounder K Gowtham finished with 5/43 from 7.5 overs.

Opener KL Rahul, who was part of the India T20 team that tied the T20 series 1-1 with South Africa and has been dropped from the Test squad, made 29 from 51 balls with a lone four. The 76-run partnership between Pandey and Deshpande in a little over 12 overs gave the Karnataka innings the momentum after a sluggish run-rate till then.

Right-arm medium-pacers Rahul Shukla (4/43) and Anand Singh (4/52) picked up eight wickets among themselves and ensured that Karnataka did not post a total above 300. Chasing 286 for victory, Jharkhand got off to a promising start before skipper Ishan Kishan’s dismissal derailed their innings.

The talented left-hander fell with the score at 25, nicking one from Abhimanyu Mithun to keeper KV Siddarth for 11. The Jharkhand team lost wickets in quick succession to be struggling at 97/5 in 25.2 overs. Saurabh Tiwary (43, 54 balls, 6 fours) was the top- scorer, while opener Anand Singh made 32.

Brief scores: Karnataka 285/9 in 50 overs (Pavan Deshpande 70, Manish Pandey 52, Rahul Shukla 4/43, Anand Singh 4/52) beat Jharkhand 162 in 37.5 overs (Saurabh Tiwary 43, K Gowtham 5/46, Shreyas Gopal 2/39) by 123 runs.