The three-member committee organised by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association to investigate the alleged corrupt approaches that took place in the Tamil Nadu Premier League is likely to hand a clean chit to players and franchises, The Times of India reported on Saturday.

The TNPL has come under scanner after multiple players reported to the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Anti-Corruption Unit earlier this month over being approached by bookies during the recent edition of the domestic Twenty20 League from July to August. A few first-class cricketers and coaches were also under scrutiny for suspected match-fixing.

However, it is learnt that the three-member panel that consisted of former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Nanjil Kumaran and senior advocate P Raghu Raman did not find any concrete evidence. The committee will have another meeting on Monday before sending a report of the investigation to the TNPL governing council and TNCA.

“The committee has spoken to five-six players, taken note of the various messages the players received through Whatsapp and social media, interviewed coaches and team owners. They did a thorough investigation over the last 10 days but couldn’t find any conclusive evidence to prove any corruption charges,” a source close was quoted as saying.

The report further stated that the committee is likely to suggest TNCA on how such scenarios can be avoided in the future.

“The BCCI ACU has been extremely vigilant. But the committee has also found ways on how necessary steps can be taken to prevent such scenarios. So they will share their views when they submit the report on Monday,” the source further said.

The first edition of the TNPL started in 2016 and the league features eight teams.