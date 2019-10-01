Indian captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday said that Wriddhiman Saha, not Rishabh Pant, will be the wicketkeeper for the team in the three-Test series against South Africa, beginning in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.
“Wriddhiman Saha will keep for us in this Test series,” said Kohli in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.
Pant, who did remarkably well last year to score Test centuries in both England and Australia, has been short on confidence with the bat of late. What seems to have worked for Saha, who hasn’t played for India in nearly two years, is his ability with the gloves.
The pitches in the three Tests against South Africa are expected to be turners and the 34-year-old Saha will surely be a good choice behind the stumps due to his top-notch skills as a wicketkeeper.
This move by the Indian team management drew mixed reactions. While some felt that Saha is the right choice for ‘keeper on Indian pitches, there were those who reckoned that Pant’s confidence could take a serious hit.
Here are some Twitter reactions: