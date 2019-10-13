Judy Murray has expressed further confidence in the comeback status of son Andy as the former No 1 enters a fourth straight week of play on the ATP.

Judy Murray, in Linz at the WTA event to put on coaching clinics, said her 32-year-old son is on track for next season.

“It seems really good,” the former British Fed Cup captain told AFP. “But it’s still early days.”

Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray, coming back from his January hip surgery, played for three straight weeks in Asia.

He reached a Beijing quarter-final and achieved second rounds in Zhuhai and Shanghai, where he lost this week to Fabio Fognini where he accused the Italian of distracting him during play.

Judy said her son “is getting better and better with each match.”

“Remember, he only started playing singles again in August [first-round exits in Cincinnati and Winston Salem]. A lot of this is about starting to build up match fitness and to be able to recover if you want to play the next match.

“The only way to test that is to put yourself on the match court. Andy’s been surviving a lot of long matches over the past few weeks. His goal is to be ready for the start of 2020.

“He’s in a pretty good place, seems to be moving well and getting faster over the weeks.”

Murray confirmed that Andy, who is set to climb into the top 250 when the ATP rankings are published on Monday, is already in Antwerp planning to play in the ATP 250 event next week even as wife Kim prepares to give birth in the coming days to the couple’s third child.

As for any change of plans, she said: “He’s there now, we will have to wait and see [on the birth timing].”