The cricket World Cup final this year will always be remembered for the tied Super Over before England were declared champions. Now, three months after that epic game at Lord’s, the International Cricket Council has decided to remove the controversial boundary count rule that led to New Zealand finishing runners-up.
England and New Zealand had headed into the Super Over after both their scores at the end of 100 overs were tied at 241. Once the Super Over also ended in a tie with both teams making 15, the winner was decided on account of superior boundary count.
Following that nerve-wracking final, the ICC faced the wrath of fans and former players over the controversial rule.
On his part, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson had handled the defeat with class. After the match, he had admitted that the result was a bitter pill to swallow but he had no hard feelings.
Now, it has finally made changes to the rule and in case a situation arises where both teams are tied even after the Super Over in a final or semifinal, the Super Over will be repeated until there is a clear winner.
Also Read: ICC tweaks boundary count rule after Super Over following drama in World Cup final
The rule change by the ICC led to plenty of reactions on social media, with many sympathising with New Zealand for missing out on the trophy.
Here are some Twitter reactions: