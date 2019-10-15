Injured India opener Smriti Mandhana lost her top-spot in the International One-day International rankings after being toppled by New Zealand’s Amy Satterthwaite in the batting charts.

Mandhana, who has 755 points, slipped to the second spot after she missed India’s recently concluded ODI series against South Africa due to injury.

The 23-year-old suffered a fracture on her toe after being struck by a ball during a net session before the start of the ODI series against South Africa, which India won 3-0.

Among others batters, skipper Mithali Raj moved down to the seventh spot while her Harmanpreet Kaur rose in the rankings to the occupy the 17th place. In the bowlers’ rankings, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey and Poonam Yadav moved down to be placed sixth, eighth and ninth respectively.

Among the all-rounders, Deepti Sharma has moved down to the third spot while Shikha Pandey broke into the top-10.