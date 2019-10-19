Pro Kabaddi final, Dabang Delhi v Bengal Warriors live: Naveen on fire as Delhi take early lead
Live updates from the final of the seventh season of Pro Kabaddi.
Live updates
First half, Dabang Delhi 14-10 Bengal Warriors: Nabibakhsh is on fire at the moment! A series of good raids from him. Delhi down to 2 men now and Miraz Sheik comes up with empty raid. And another point for the Bengal captain. Another all out coming up.
First half, Dabang Delhi 12-7 Bengal Warriors: Captain steps up! Nabibhaksh has the point on a do-or-die raid and he continues Bengal Warriors’ resurgence in the match.
First half, Dabang Delhi 12-6 Bengal Warriors: There is the comeback. Both Ranjit and Naveen have been tackled while Hegde picks up a point on the raid and Delhi are down to four now.
First half, Dabang Delhi 11-3 Bengal Warriors: ALL OUT! Bengal needs to regroup and quickly.
First half, Dabang Delhi 7-1 Bengal Warriors: Superb start for Dabang Delhi. Naveen is on fire early on so is the defence. Warriors are struggling, down to 2! Warriors finally have a point. But Naveen comes up with a dubki to pick up another point! He is a brilliant starter and he is on his way again.
First half, Dabang Delhi 4-0 Bengal Warriors: Naveen Kumar picks up a touch point in his 2nd raid, showing off his speed. And the defence then comes up with the tackle against Nabibhaksh. Superb start for Delhi.
First half, Dabang Delhi 2-0 Bengal Warriors: Sukesh Hegde starts off with an empty raid while Chandran Ranjith picks up a bonus point. And Prapanjan gets tackled next up.
8.01 pm: Bengal Warriors will start us off tonight. The national anthem is done, the players are pumped, the atmosphere is building up nicely, reports our man at the venue. We are all set!
7.58 pm: Did you know? Bengal Warriors captain tonight Mohammad Nabibakhsh is the only player this season to have both a Super 10 (ten raid points) and High 5 (five tackles points) this season. Can he inspire the Kolkata side to a win?
7.53 pm: For Dabang Delhi, Naveen Kumar will look to extend his stunning record streak of consecutive Super 10s to 21 matches in the final tonight. For Bengal Warriors, the impressive depth in raiding quality will need to be utilised big time yet again. Who will emerge the winners?
7.35 pm: In their two encounters this season, Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors played out a 30-30 tie first time around, while Bengal Warriors ran out comfortable winners in the second game. However, the return clash was a late encounter in the league phase when both teams had already qualified for the semi-finals and wasn’t played with the same intensity.
Historically too, there has been nothing to choose between the two teams. On the 14 occasions Bengal have come up against Delhi, there have been six wins for each side with the other two encounters ending in ties.
7.08 pm: It’s disappointing for Pawan Sehrawat that he will miss the final after a stellar season he has had but he is at the venue to provide his insights, it seems.
7.00 pm: Some tidbits ahead of the final. 60 minutes to go now for the start...
- The teams which were the front-runners in the raiding department have reached the final this season. In terms of raiding accuracy, Bengal Warriors have the least failed raid percentage (19.5%) and Dabang Delhi has the 2nd lowest failed raid percentage (20.5%).
- Both the teams are at the top two in terms of most all-outs inflicted and least all-outs conceded this season. Net All-Outs is +16 for both teams.
6.56 pm: Head to head
H2H Overall: Matches – 14 | Dabang Delhi – 6 | Bengal Warriors – 6 | Tie - 2
H2H in 2017: Bengal Warriors won one match, while the other was tied
6.50 pm: Confirmation of the starting lineups for both teams...
Delhi team: Joginder (C), Naveen, Anil Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Vishal Mane, Vijay, Ravinder Pahal
Bengal team: Nabibakhsh (C), Rinku Narwal, Mayur Shivtarkar, K Prapanjan, Jeeva Kumar, Sukesh Hegde, Baldev Singh
6.48 pm: Some big team news early on. No Maninder Singh for Bengal Warriors.
After near-perfect season, Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors seek crowning glory
6.25 pm: Hello all and welcome to our coverage of the Pro Kabaddi season seven final!
Dabang Delhi KC will take on Bengal Warriors in the final to be played in Ahmedabad on Saturday.
And the league will have a new winner as both the teams are playing their first final.
Dabang Delhi KC made it to the final by defeating defending champions Bengaluru Bulls 44-38 in the semi final, while in the second semi final Bengal Warriors edged past U Mumba 37-35 in a thrilling contest to book a place in the summit clash.
Delhi finished the league phase top of the table, followed by the team from Kolkata and fittingly the top two sides have made their way to the big match, earning a shot at their respective first championship.
While raider Naveen Kumar leads the charge for Delhi, it remains to be seen if Maninder Singh (Bengal’s star raider) is passed fit to play in the final. The latter missed the semi-final due to an injury he suffered against Delhi in the group phase.
The match will be played at EKA Arena by TransStadia where our correspondent Kaushal Shukla is present to provide us with his updates for what promises to be a closely-fought final between the two best sides this season.