Stan Wawrinka ended Italian teenager Jannik Sinner’s fine run at the European Open in Antwerp on Saturday, the Swiss veteran defeating the 18-year-old 6-3, 6-2 to book a place in Sunday’s final.

Sinner was the youngest player to make the semi-finals of an ATP tournament since 17-year-old Borna Coric in 2014. But he met his match in three-time major winner Wawrinka, with the 34-year-old taking one hour 59 minutes to secure a date with either Andy Murray or Ugo Humbert.

World number 18 Wawrinka, who trailed 0-2 in the first set, is aiming to win his first title since the Geneva Open in 2017. Former world number one Murray has made it through to his first semi-final since the French Open two years ago.

Now ranked a lowly 243 the Briton is steadily rebuilding his career after hip surgery. He faces Humbert, France’s world No 70, later on Saturday.