Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals appointed Australia’s Andrew McDonald as the new head coach for a tenure of three years on Monday.

The former Australian all-rounder has earlier coached Leicestershire, Victoria and the Melbourne Renegades.

McDonald has been a part of the IPL in the past, having played for Delhi Daredevils in the 2009 season, before being signed up by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2012–13. He was later appointed as the bowling coach of RCB.

“Andrew will be preparing for the season by sharing his experiences with the players and will be visiting India in the near future to meet the team, both on and off the field.” said Ranjit Barthakur, Executive Chairman of Rajasthan Royals, in a statement.

“I’m delighted to join the Royals family,” said McDonald. “It’s a great honour to take on this responsibility. The Rajasthan Royals is a new, exciting challenge for me, and I can’t wait to get started working with our world class players and coaches in one of the biggest sporting leagues in the world.”