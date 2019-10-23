Historian and author Ramachandra Guha and banker Vikram Limaye have declined the remuneration of Rs 40 lakh and Rs 50.5 lakh respectively which was due to them for their time as part of the Committee of Administrators. The amount was cleared by Supreme Court on Tuesday.

It is learnt that Guha sent an email to BCCI declining the payment.

Limaye, who took up a position as CEO of the National Stock Exchange after quitting the CoA, is also expected to convey his reservation on Thursday, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

“We have received Guha’s email informing us that he won’t be taking any money from the board for his services as COA member,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Both Guha and Limaye were part of the original four-member CoA, apart from Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji, that was put in charge by the Supreme Court in January 2017. Guha quit four months after being appointed while Limaye left after six months.

The committee will come to a close on Wednesday after BCCI’s annual general meeting and elections.

Rai and Edulji will be paid Rs 3.5 crore each. Ravi Thodge, the third member, will get Rs 60 lakh.