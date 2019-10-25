India could play their first Day/Night Test match on home soil during the upcoming two-match series against Bangladesh if the new BCCI president Sourav Ganguly succeeds in convincing the team management, The Indian Express reported on Friday.

Virat Kohli and Co had been reluctant to play Day/Night Test matches in the past and has refused to play under lights when West Indies came calling in last year and also at Adelaide during the Tour of Australia.

However, Ganguly is a big advocate of playing Test cricket under lights with the longest format of the game struggling to attract spectators.

The Indian Express report said that the subject was on agenda when the 47-year-old met Kolhi and Rohit Sharma in Mumbai but the final decision would depend on the approval of the team management.

The first match of the series will be held in Indore from November 14 while the Kolkata will host the second Test from November 22.