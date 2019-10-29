Former US Open champion Marin Cilic was one of the first unseeded players to book his spot in the last 32 of the Paris Masters with a 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 win over Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz on Monday.

Croatian Cilic, who has failed to reach a final this season and has slipped to 24th in the world rankings, will next face three-time Grand Slam title-winner Stan Wawrinka.

Earlier, Roger Federer withdrew from the Paris Masters in order to “pace” himself for the next year. He was replaced by Italian veteran Andreas Seppi in the main draw as a lucky loser.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who was the last Frenchman to win the Paris Masters title in 2008, battled back from a set down to defeat in-form Russian Andrey Rublev 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

The 34-year-old, who has risen to world number 35 after ending an injury-plagued 2018 at 239th, saved four break points in a dramatic deciding set in front of a partisan crowd.

There was more cheer for the home fans as Jeremy Chardy and Benoit Paire also progressed.

Chardy edged out big-serving American Sam Querrey 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 to set up a tie with world number four Daniil Medvedev, while Paire saw off Bosnian Damir Dzumhur 7-5, 6-4.

Paire will face fellow French hope Gael Monfils for a place in the last 16.

Elsewhere, Croatian Borna Coric lost 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to Fernando Verdasco, and former Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic cruised past Britain’s Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-2.

Results

st rd

Jeremy Chardy (FRA) bt Sam Querrey (USA) 5-7, 6-3, 7-5

Cristian Garin (CHI) bt Pablo Cuevas (URU) 6-4, 6-3

Milos Raonic (CAN) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR) 6-3, 6-2

Fernando Verdasco (ESP) bt Borna Coric (CRO) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

Benoit Paire (FRA) bt Damir Dzumhur (BIH) 7-5, 6-4

Radu Albot (MDA) bt Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 6-3, 6-2

Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4

Marin Cilic (CRO) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4

Adrian Mannarino (FRA) bt Casper Ruud (NOR) 6-4, 6-2

With AFP Inputs