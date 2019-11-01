India’s opening batter Smriti Mandhana, who suffered a toe injury during the South Africa series last month, has recovered and will join her teammates ahead of the second One-day International in Antigua on November 3, ESPNCricinfo reported.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Friday told the website that the 23-year-old will be available for selection from the third ODI, which will be played on November 6. The southpaw also posted her first running session on her Instagram page.

Mandhana had originally been named in both the ODI and the Twenty20 International squads. After the injury, she spent time at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and in her hometown, Sangli undergoing rehab.

With none of the Indian players playing in the Women’s Big Bash League this year, Mandhana has to regain form in what is India’s final international assignment for the year after below par returns against South Africa.

India play three ODIs in Antigua, starting on November 1, before playing five Twenty20 Internationals, where Mandhana is expected to take over duties as vice-captain.

India are currently third in the ICC Women’s Championship table behind Australia and England.