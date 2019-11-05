The International Cricket Council is considering advising the Board of Control for Cricket in India to be careful while scheduling cricket matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi anytime after Diwali, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

Bangladesh scripted their first Twenty20 International win over India on Sunday but the match was marred by talks about the high pollution levels in the Capital. The poor air quality on Sunday saw schools in Delhi and Noida being closed while flights were also diverted from Delhi airport.

It was also reported that two Bangladesh players threw up during the first T20I game which India lost by 7 wickets.

“The ICC doesn’t have any authority to direct the boards regarding venues in a bilateral series, but since the issue concerns the well-being of the players we can always request them to maintain caution,” The Telegraph quoted an ICC source as saying.

“The concern over pollution in Delhi during this time of the year has become an annual event and not a one-off thing. The best option is to avoid slotting matches,” the ICC source added.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who congratulated both teams for playing under tough conditions said he would be careful which scheduling matches in North India during winter.

“In future, when we schedule, especially in the northern part of India during the winter, we will have to be a little bit more practical. I know post-Diwali it’s a bit tough in the north. I hope everything goes fine,” he said.