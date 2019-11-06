India made two changes and three additions to the Indian squad for the Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Afghanistan and Oman as coach Igor Stimac announced a 26-member squad on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh was picked for the first time in the senior side as he replaced Kamaljit Singh. The youngster had represented the India at the 2017 Fifa U-17 World Cup and also had a trial with Scottish side Motherwell FC.

In the attack-line, Balwant Singh made way for Farukh Choudhary who has been the pick of the Indian players in the India Super League in the first two weeks.

Apart from the two changes, Stimac decided to make three additions, two of which are in the midfield with the inclusion of FC Goa’s Seiminlen Doungel and ATK’s Pronay Halder. Full-back Nishu Kumar was the third player added to the squad.

Rowllin Borges, who was suspended for India’s previous match against Bangladesh, wasn’t included after he suffered an injury ahead of Mumbai City FC’s game against Odisha last week.

India play Afghanistan in Tajikistan on November 14 before traveling to Muscat to take on Oman on November 19.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Anas Edathodika, Narender, Adil Khan, Sarthak Golui, Subhasish Bose, Mandar Rao Dessai

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Raynier Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Pronay Halder, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Brandon Fernandes, Ashique Kuruniyan

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh, Farukh Choudhary