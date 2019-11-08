Skipper Rohit Sharma smashed a breathtaking 85 in his 100th T20 international to power India to an eight-wicket series-levelling win over Bangladesh on Thursday.

Sharma put on 118 runs with opening partner Shikhar Dhawan as the hosts achieved their target of 154 in only 15.4 overs in Rajkot to make the three-match series 1-1. The 32-year-old raced to his fifty in just 23 deliveries, reaching the milestone with his third six. He hammered six fours and six sixes in total, including three successive hits over the fence off spinner Mosaddek Hossain in his 43-ball blitz.

“I knew that Rajkot is a good track, knew (it) will be difficult for bowlers in the second innings,” said Sharma, who is leading the side in the absence of the rested Virat Kohli. “We took advantage of that, had a great powerplay. After that, it was all about going on. I never underestimate bowlers. All these years, I’ve just tried to do my best with the bat in hand. Knew conditions were perfect, so all I wanted to do was stay still and tonk the ball.”

He is the only male Indian cricketer to play a century of T20 internationals and just the second worldwide, with Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik having played 111.

Sharma was finally dismissed when he became leg-spinner Aminul Islam’s second victim after being caught at deep mid-wicket.

“Was a very good wicket, but we were 25-30 runs short. Having said that, credit to Rohit and Shikhar, how they started. Momentum went their way,” said visting skipper Mahmudullah. “We need to assess the conditions when we go to Nagpur. We needed to be a bit more positive.”

The final match is on Sunday in Nagpur.

Shrama’s blistering knock got social media talking, of course. First, here are the statistical highlights from his innings:

Rohit Sharma smashed 251 Sixes in International cricket since 2016 January and No one else crossed even 150 Sixes in the same period... 🔥 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) November 7, 2019

Rohit Sharma in 2019 across formats

Inns - 38

Runs - 2061

AVG - 55.70

Best - 212

💯 - 9

50 - 8

4s - 201

6s - 66

* Most runs

* Most 💯

* Joint most 50+ scores (Kohli 17)

* Most 4s

* Most 6s

Cricketer of the year@ImRo45 #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/khAeXhFvx3 — JSK (@imjsk27) November 7, 2019

Rohit Sharma vs Bangladesh in T20Is

36

56

83

1

18

17

89

56

9

85 (today)#INDvBAN — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 7, 2019

Most SIXES in International matches in a calendar year:



74 - Rohit Sharma, 2018

66* - Rohit Sharma, 2019

65 - Rohit Sharma, 2017

63 - AB de Villiers, 2015



Rohit Sharma is easily the six-hitting-machine of this generation! #IndvBan — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) November 7, 2019

Here’s a look at how pundits and fans reacted to the Hitman’s special knock:

Congrats on your 100th T20i @ImRo45 and what a performance! — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) November 7, 2019

Rooooooooohiiiiiitttttt @ImRo45 that was some serious hitting Shaaanaaa ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ congratulations team india @BCCI well bowled @yuzi_chahal #deepakchahar 👏👏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 7, 2019

The elegant marauder @ImRo45 is at it again. Helps India win a game quite convincingly against Bangladesh 👏 #IndvsBan — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) November 7, 2019

Was waiting for 100 that seemed there for the taking this evening for the #Hitman

Whattay knock tho from Sharmaji



When he’s on song, no batsman seems to have more time to play the ball

Effortless brilliance!@ImRo45 #INDvBAN — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) November 7, 2019

This is sublime batting from Rohit Sharma. Easy elegance! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 7, 2019

Watching Rohit Sharma in full flow is poetry in motion....nobody hits sixes as effortlessly as he does. Won the toss. And then bossed the match with the bat too. #IndvBan — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 7, 2019

Pressure match with inexperienced team, got trolled for losing against ban in last match.



◾Took the responsibility.

◾ Led from the front.

◾Played a captain's knock and proved to the world that why he's THE BEST BATSMAN in the world right now.



Rohit Sharma 🐐 #INDvBAN — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) November 7, 2019

Got to admire #RohitSharma's ability as captain to stay calm and back his players during phases when his team his struggling. He’s done it numerous times during the IPL too. A trait that helps teams under him make a comeback in a game when all seems lost. #IndvsBan — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) November 7, 2019

My gosh. Rohit Sharma on a mission or what!!!! — Ian bishop (@irbishi) November 7, 2019

When I was growing up, Salim Durani was Mr Sixer in Indian cricket. Today, to a much larger degree, across any format, it is clearly Rohit Sharma. Amazing strike power! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 7, 2019

With AFP inputs