China Open badminton, men’s doubles semi-final live: Satwiksairaj-Chirag Shetty take on top seeds
Live coverage of the China Open Super 750 tournament, where India’s rising doubles pair is in action.
Live updates
3.23 pm: Satwik-Chirag on the rise: A look at the top performances by the Indian doubles pair in 2019
3.17 pm: Take a moment to appreciate this: isn’t it pretty amazing that on the day of semi-finals at a major event there is Indian interest AFTER the women’s singles matches are over? Satwik and Chirag are making it a delightful habit to go deep in tournaments. This is their third semi-final appearance in BWF World Tour 2019...Thailand Open winners, French Open runners-up, China Open ....?
3.13 pm: We are almost at the end of the women’s singles semi-final between defending champion Chen Yufei and Canada’s Michelle Li. Chen has a 17-12 lead in the decider. Satwik and Chirag will be next in action against the top seeds.
3.11 pm: The first game of Friday’s quarterfinala went down to the wire before Satwik and Chirag upped their game to get past the third seed Chinese pair Li and Liu. The second game followed in a similar pattern as both the pairs matched each other stroke for stroke to be tied at 15-15. But this was when Satwik and Chirag changed gears and capitalised on a few unforced errors from their opponents to pocket six straight points and seal the tie and a place in the last-four. This was Satwik and Chirag’s third meeting this year with the world no. 3 Chinese duo. The Indians had got the better of the Chinese pair in Thailand Open in April before losing in the second round of the Australian Open in June.
Quarter-final recap: Satwik-Chirag stun 2018 world champions again.
3.05 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of the China Open Super 750 tournament, where there is Indian interest in the men’s doubles semi-final!
The rising men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty kept alive India’s challenge at the China Open by progressing to the semi-finals of the BWF World Tour Super 750 event in Fuzhou on Friday and how! The unseeded Indian duo outplayed local favourites Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen 21-19, 21-15 in a 43-minute quarterfinal clash.
This was the second win in three matches this year for the Indian pair currently ranked world no 9 against the 2018 world champions from China.
They will now take on top seeds and world No 1 Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia in the semifinals on Saturday. The Indians had lost to the same pair in the final of the French Open last month. While wins against top 10 pairs have been quite a few in 2019 for Satwik and Chirag, the “Minions” have been a tough opponent to overcome. The Indians are yet to beat the Indonesian stalwarts in seven attempts.