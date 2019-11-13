Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir said it will be unfortunate if BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has to leave his post after nine months due to the mandatory cooling-off period.

Ganguly who served as president at Cricket Association of Bengal will have to relinquish his position as BCCI president as he will complete a three-year period in office as CAB and BCCI boss combined.

The BCCI is looking at amending its constitution that will enable Ganguly to be in charge of the Indian cricket board for three more years.

Gambhir feels it’s important for Indian cricket that former cricketers like Ganguly are allowed to remain at the helm of affairs not just in the BCCI but in other positions in Indian cricket.

“Personally speaking, I am not a big fan of the cooling-off period for office-bearers,” Gambhir wrote in his column for The Times of India.

“I have said this before and I will say it again that Indian cricket needs individuals like Sourav Ganguly. They not only have minds of their own but they also have vision and ability to lead inclusive growth. Besides, he knows his weaknesses better than his strengths and knows how to work on them. It will be a shame if Dada has to leave after nine months. At the same time, I am not suggesting to undo the fantastic work done by Lodha Committee,” he added.

However, the cricketer-turned-politician also hoped that the BCCI didn’t have to face any more episodes of “courtroom deliberation.”

“There is a lot of talk about ways and means being discussed to extend the tenure of newly-elected BCCI office-bearers. The agenda circulated for the December 1 AGM of the board clearly suggests that we haven’t heard the last on this matter.

The voice from the Lodha camp is that this will be “ridiculing Supreme Court”. This is understandable considering the efforts that the RM Lodha Committee had put in to suggest reforms for the BCCI constitution. I hope we are not heading for another episode of courtroom deliberations.” he stated.