Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav believes a call-up to Indian cricket team is not for away for him and that he has a strong chance of breaking into the national team this year. Yadav, captain of the Mumbai team at ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Twenty20 Trophy, has impressed with consistent performances in the domestic circuit.

After being a part of the Mumbai Indians’ camp that won the 2019 Indian Premier League title during the summer, Yadav has continued his fine form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Deodhar Trophy.

Harbhajan Singh, who played alongside Yadav at Mumbai Indians had also questioned why the opener was being ignored from the national team after the 28-year-batsman played a match-winning knock against Chhattisgarh during the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

“Don’t know why he doesn’t get picked for India after scoring runs heavily in domestic cricket. Suryakumar Yadav, keep working hard ... your time will come,” the veteran off-spinner wrote on Twitter.

However, Yadav revealed that he has not been bothered about his exclusion from the national team.

“I always feel some things in life are not in our hands. If you think only about ‘I have to play for India’, it puts unnecessary pressure on yourself,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

“Of course, I have been thinking that I’m not there in that circle still. But I strongly feel that the time is around the corner and I’m going to push the door this year,” he added.

Across all domestic matches this year, Yadav has scored three fifty-plus scores while averaging 93.80 with a strike rate of above 160. He wants his performances to do the talking for him.

“I should enjoy my cricket more, keep scoring runs, keep winning games. That will help me more to push the door and play for India,” he said.

“My father always checks all the websites any time an India A team is announced. He calls me as soon as he sees it, and tells me ‘your name is not there’. I tell him ‘that’s not a problem’. The most important thing I feel is that you have to score so much that you force them to pick you,” he added.