Four shooters shot two perfect rounds of 25-hits each on the first day of the men’s trap qualifications at the National Shotgun Shooting Championship underway at New Delhi’s Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

The quartet included India internationals Kynan Chenai and Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Manavaditya Singh Rathore, who is the only ‘junior’ among the four and Arjun Singh of Haryana.

Other prominent names in the fray with three more rounds to go were Prithviraj Tondaiman of Tamil Nadu, who missed one target to be on 49, while the likes of Mansher Singh, Md Asab, Shardul Vihaan, and Shapath Bharadwaj were all on a score of 48.

Raninder Singh, the president of the National Rifle Association of India, had rounds of 23 and 24 for 47. Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore, competing in the veterans section, returned rounds of 16 and 12.

Two more rounds are scheduled for Thursday, with the last round on Friday followed by the final.