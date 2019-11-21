Senior batter Veda Krishnamurthy will lead a 15-member India A women’s team during next month’s tour of Australia. All-rounder Anuja Patil has been named as her deputy for the tour.

The squad was picked by the All India Women’s Selection Committee after meeting in Kolkata on Thursday. Young batter Shefali Verma, who was named the Player of the Tournament for her exploits in India’s 5-0 T20 series whitewash in the West Indies, has also found a place in the squad. While Priya Punia featured in the One-day International series, Harleen Deol and pacers Arundhati Reddy and Mansi Joshi also played in India’s thumping win over the Windies.

The squad will include two wicket-keepers in Sushma Verma and Nuzhat Parween. India will play three ODIs and as many T20 matches during the tour.

Squad: Veda Krishnamurthy (captain), Anuja Patil (vice-captain), Priya Punia, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, D Hemalatha, Tanusree Sarkar, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Nuzhat Parween (wicket-keeper), Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Manali Dakshini, TP Kanwar.