There was less than an hour of action on Sunday at the Eden Gardens between India and Bangladesh but it was enough to witness a controversial period of English commentary on the broadcasters’ world feed, involving Sanjay Manjrekar and Harsha Bhogle. It was regarding the visibility of the pink ball.

Till now an unknown entity for both sides, the pink ball ultimately was not able to reduce the gulf in quality between the two teams as India outplayed Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in the teams’ first-ever day-night Test to record their 12th home series win in a row.

With Bangladesh resuming their second innings at 152/6 on day three and trailing India by 89 runs, it was simply a matter of time for the home team to complete formalities.

The Virat Kohli-led side eventually completed the job in less than 50 minutes for their fourth straight innings victory, becoming the first team to achieve the feat.

But one of the prominent talking points after seven sessions of play in the match was the fact that Bangladesh batsmen repeatedly took blows on their helmets from India’s fierce bowling attack. While another discussion regarding this and the nature of the pink ball came up on the final day, Bhogle called for introspection where the players’ views are taken into account.

“When there is a post-mortem done of this match, the visibility of the ball will be one of the things to look at,” said Bhogle.

Manjrekar, who played 37 Tests and 74 One-Day Internationals for India, disagreed with Bhogle’s statement.

“Don’t think so. Don’t think visibility is an issue,” commented Manjrekar before adding that those who watch the game can also draw conclusions from outside.

Bhogle continued to insist on the need for listening to what the players have to say. This is where the former Mumbai batsman seemed to take offence.

“You need to ask perhaps, for us, those who have played the game, we have a fair idea of what’s happening out there,” said Manjrekar.

At this point, the two commentators were almost talking over each other, even as Al-Amin Hossain played a shot through mid-wicket for four. Manjrekar broke the mini-argument but in a sarcastic tone, saying the lower-order batsman saw the ball well enough there.

When action resumed in the next over Bhogle responded by saying, “having played cricket should never be a limitation or a ceiling to learning,” adding that T20 cricket is an example of that.

“Point taken, but don’t agree,” said the former Indian batsman with Bhogle saying they will agree to disagree.

You can listen to the entire exchange here:

Harsha bhogle and Sanjay manjrekar having a difference of opinion on live tv pic.twitter.com/0TTSLQDCvO — Vijay (@flighted_leggie) November 24, 2019

While the duo immediately seemed to move past that awkward phase of commentary, fans on Twitter were not pleased with Manjrekar’s attitude.

This is unnecessarily condescending and disappointing coming from someone such as @sanjaymanjrekar who I have respect and affection for. Of course playing the game at the highest level is great. But, as @bhogleharsha says, no harm at all in asking those involved in THIS game. https://t.co/MTvIVLzcK0 — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) November 24, 2019

This is pathetic behaviour from @sanjaymanjrekar. As if he hasn't touched many lows already. BCCI should demand a public on-air apology from him to @bhogleharsha https://t.co/nSRzxMB7Rx — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) November 24, 2019

@sanjaymanjrekar I think that was a very cheap shot saying to @bhogleharsha “For those of us who played the game” — Gautam Govitrikar DMD (@Gautaamm) November 24, 2019

The last 2-3 minutes on live commentary summed up the state of cricket broadcasting in India. Many reasons why we lag behind the best, one of the big ones on view just now. #HowManyTestsHaveYouPlayed #INDvBAN — Srinath (@srinathsripath) November 24, 2019

What #SanjayManjrekar did today was plain bullying. He bullied a polite man with a genuine enquiry in front of the entire television audience.



He just stopped being funny today.#INDvBAN#PinkBallTest

6/n — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) November 24, 2019

Harsha Bhogle knows more about cricket than you, don't put him down because he hasn't played international cricket — Alok (@alokk14) November 24, 2019

Making fun of those who played test cricket is fun but making fun of those who didn't is more fun!, Right Mr. @sanjaymanjrekar.

That was a rude bit of commentary there with Harsha Bhogle. https://t.co/YUiGpuEdIt — शैतान अमरीका (@dubeyavish) November 24, 2019

Dear @StarSportsIndia team, how much money will it cost the cricket fans to get @sanjaymanjrekar out of commentary box? Please let us know, we will crowdfund it within hours, bcoz you are simply ruining the cricket for us. His today’s comments on Harsha were deplorable. #INDvsBAN — Tanmay Agarwal (@Tanmay6291) November 24, 2019

Really didn't expect that from you @sanjaymanjrekar A player turned broadcaster who knows the difference between the two professions. You were almost questioning Bhogle's credentials to voice his opinion. It didn't sound good. — Narayanan S (@narayanantweaks) November 24, 2019

Is it true that manjrekar had a go at bhogle for not playing test cricket? If so what’s the go? That’s the one thing I can’t stand with commentary. Just cos we didn’t play in the pro’s doesn’t mean our opinions or thoughts don’t matter. Poor form in my book. — Jack Clifton (@JackClifton90) November 24, 2019

Sanjay Manjrekar is a disgrace to television commentary. I’ve had enough! #IndvBan — Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) November 24, 2019

A lot of people called out Jadeja for talking about the amount of cricket he played in that WC tweet for Manjrekar. Even I felt he shouldn't have said that. But to hear this from the comm box makes me think it was well deserved. Especially to someone like Harsha. Not done at all. https://t.co/S58HlI504m — RandomCricketPhotos&Videos (@RandomCricketP1) November 24, 2019

anyone who defended @sanjaymanjrekar after the @imjadeja outburst should see sanjay is cut from the same cloth too. Feel for @bhogleharsha deserves better co-commentators. — Cricweet (@BeingCricketMad) November 24, 2019

And the irony is that @sanjaymanjrekar and @bhogleharsha have played exactly the same number of tests with the pink ball. — Siddanth Rai (@siddanthrai) November 24, 2019

Harsha: Just need to ask the players what they think...



Sanjay: You need to ask, for those who have played cricket, it's evident it can be seen well...



Whoa. This escalated fast.#INDvBAN — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) November 24, 2019