The aftermath of a thrilling New Zealand win in the first Test against England at the Bay Oval on Monday has been marred by allegations of racial abuse by pacer Jofra Archer.

The England fast bowler was the ninth batsman to be dismissed as New Zealand clinched a win in the final session of day five. The hosts won by an innings and 65 runs with fewer than 22 overs remaining on the final day in Mount Maunganui.

England were all out for 197 in their second innings with New Zealand’s Neil Wagner taking 5/44 and Mitchell Santner three for 53.

The Barbados-born Archer, considered one of the most promising all-rounders in world cricket, tweeted he was disturbed to hear racial insults “whilst battling to help save my team”.

After the match, Archer tweeted, “A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team... the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy.”

A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team , the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy , @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 25, 2019

The 24-year-old featured in a late show of resistance with Sam Curran in a 59-run stand for the ninth wicket before New Zealand wrapped up the match.

New Zealand Cricket responded to the allegation promptly and said that the board will be contacting Archer with an apology.

“Although security providers at the venue heard unable [sic] to locate the perpetrator, NZC will be examining CCTV footage and making further inquiries tomorrow in an endeavour to identify the man responsible,” a statement from NZC said.

“NZC has zero tolerance towards abusive or offensive language at any of its venues and will refer any developments in the case to police. It will contact Mr Archer tomorrow to apologise for the unacceptable experience, and to promise increased vigilance in the matter when the teams next meet in Hamilton.”

The second and final Test begins in Hamilton on Friday. This series is not part of the ICC World Test Championship.