Basketball players Amjyot Singh and Arshpreet Bhullar, will not be a part of the Indian contingent for the upcoming South Asian Games in Nepal after the inquiry committee set up to investigate their controversial brawl recommended a long suspension for their part in the scuffle.

The players have not yet been informed about the period of the suspension after the committee submitted its report to the Basketball Federation of India on Wednesday evening, said a report in The Times of India. They could also miss the 3x3 basketball Olympic qualifiers in March in India.

Amjyot Singh and Arshpreet Bhullar, along with Amritpal Singh, were allegedly involved in a roadside scuffle in Bengaluru and were injured on their way back to the national camp earlier this month, which caused the police to be involved.

However, the accident turned out to be the result of a drunken fight and was at the centre of allegations of foulplay and death threats. Amjyot has alleged that he is facing a threat to his life from BFI and that he was beaten up by his Arshpreet.

An inquiry committee was set up by BFI and now they have been found guilty of violating the curfew hours and breaking the protocol of the national camp. The committee took the version of policemen into account as well, continued the report.

Former India captain Amritpal Singh and a junior national camper, who were also part of the incident, are said to be let off with a warning. This is not the first time Amjyot and Arshpreet have been involved in a controversial incident. Amjyot had allegedly slapped the other while the team was in Gold Coast during the Commonwealth Games. The incident prompted him to be banned, which was lifted in May this year.