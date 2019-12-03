Lionel Messi won a record sixth men’s Ballon d’Or award at a ceremony in Paris on Monday, beating Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk to take the honours.

Now aged 32, it is Messi’s first Ballon d’Or since 2015 and his sixth overall as he moves one ahead of his old rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who finished third in the voting.

Messi, who attended the ceremony at the Chatelet Theatre in the French capital with his wife and children, succeeds Luka Modric, the Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder who won the prize last year.

The Barcelona number 10 previously won the award in 2009, 2010, 2011 and in 2012 before claiming his fifth Ballon d’Or in 2015.

This latest honour comes after he also claimed FIFA’s equivalent award, The Best, in September.

“It is 10 years since I won my first Ballon d’Or here in Paris and I remember coming here with my three brothers, I was 22 and it was all unthinkable for me what I was going through,” Messi said on stage.

“Now ten years on this is my sixth, in a very different time, very special in my personal life with my wife and three children. I am aware of the age I have but I hope I have several years left to keep enjoying my football and doing this.”

Messi has scored 46 goals in 54 matches so far in 2019, and netted 36 times in total in 34 La Liga matches last season as Barcelona won the Spanish crown.

Here are some Twitter reactions to Messi’s incredible feat:

WHAT AN IMAGE! 👀



When Luka Modric gives the Ballon d'Or to Lionel Messi 🤝 #ballondor pic.twitter.com/R4EzajHEu9 — #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019

Lionel Messi has been all over the newspaper covers. pic.twitter.com/1h36lqiMRL — Barca Universal (@BarcaUniversal) December 3, 2019

Sports and football are not just about winning, they’re also about respect for your teammates and rivals. 🤝 #BallonDOr pic.twitter.com/0AvmMdrya1 — Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) December 2, 2019

El Balon de Leo ⚽ pic.twitter.com/qlhStUcKtC — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) December 2, 2019

😁🙌 La joie de Mateo nous représente ! #BallonDor pic.twitter.com/KlSZFUmLgf — FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona_fra) December 2, 2019

Look, until Messi retires or gets badly injured, there's no point in even giving out a men's Ballon d'Or — Alex Johnson (@MAlexJohnson) December 2, 2019

Lionel Messi Lionel Messi

start of the end of the

decade decade pic.twitter.com/u0GZYTqODY — Barça Brasil (@BarcaBrasiI) December 2, 2019

If Messi wins the Ballon D'or again next year, he'll be the first player to win the Ballon D'or in 3 different decades. That's just ridiculous man, most consistent player of all time. — TJ (@UtdTJ) December 2, 2019

I’m going to write a paragraph of appreciation to Messi under the acknowledgements section of my PhD thesis. Man has made me soo happy☺️☺️☺️ — Ada~beke💦🌺✨ (@blvck_Witch) December 2, 2019

Messi could have zero Ballon d'Ors and it wouldn't change my perception of things. Look across all team sports, you'll be hard pressed to find someone who dominated a sport for as long as Messi did while doing it at the level he does. He is maturing like fine wine. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) December 2, 2019