Ricky Ponting believes India have a ‘fantastic’ bowling attack but the one Australia possess is better.

India tour Australia next year and Ponting said the hosts will have a more potent bowling attack Down Under.

“I am taking ours every day of the week. India’s is fantastic; Bumrah and Shami have been amazing for the last couple of years and then you put Umesh Yadav into the equation with Ishant Sharma, they’ve got some very, very good fast bowlers. And when you put Ashwin and Jadeja in there, their attack is very good,” cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying.

“But their spinners struggle more in Australia, Nathan Lyon has a much better record in Australia than the Indian spinners have. And I love the variation we have with Mitchell Starc in the line-up; that left-armer just provides a little bit of something different. And he’s bowling as well as I’ve ever seen him, so there are some even better signs for this Australian attack,” he added.

Australia defeated Pakistan in their two-Test series on Monday and closed the gap on India at the top of the ICC Test Championship table. Tim Paine and Co face New Zealand next and Ponting believes they don’t need to tinker with their playing XI for the first Test.

“I can’t see how there’ll be any changes. It has been hard for them here. It hasn’t been hot, but the wicket has been flat and hard and they’ve run in and kept grinding. With a week off now, they will freshen up and I’d expect the same XI,” Ponting said.

The first Test between Australia and New Zealand begins on December 12 in Perth.