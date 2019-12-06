Former India Table tennis head coach Bhawani Mukherji died at his residence in Chandigarh on Friday. Mukherji, 68, is survived by his wife and son.

Mukherji, who was the first Dronacharya awardee in table tennis, did his schooling and graduation from Ajmer, where his father worked as a medical practitioner.

He joined the National Institute of Sports, Patiala in the mid-seventies after obtaining a diploma in coaching. He was the head coach at NIS Patiala and became the head coach of the national team for a brief period following the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

He accompanied the Indian paddlers, including Soumyajit Ghosh and Ankita Das, to the London Olympics in 2012 and was involved in the sport for 34 years before retiring from Sports Authority of India.

He was bestowed with the Dronacharya Award in 2012, thus becoming the first coach to earn the recognition in table tennis. “I was saddened to learn the passing away of Bhawani da. He was a father figure for many of his wards and they will sorely miss him. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the family,” Table Tennis Federation of India secretary general MP Singh, was quoted as saying by PTI.