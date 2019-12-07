India captain Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 94 off 50 balls as India beat West Indies by six wickets in the first Twenty20 International in Hyderabad on Friday. Kohli put on a key 100-run second-wicket stand with KL Rahul, who made 62, as the hosts reached their target of 208 in 18.4 overs to lead the three-match series 1-0.
Kohli smashed six fours and six sixes to record his career-best T20 score, beating his previous high of 90 with a winning hit over the rope. The 31-year-old struggled in the early part of his innings, uncharacteristically trying to muscle the ball out of the ground. The second half of his innings was a delight to watch, replete with shots that once again showed how good his bottom-hand is.
There was a nod to the Kohli of old as well, as he was involved in verbal battles on more than one occasion with Kesrick Williams and West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard. Kohli, on one occasion, even mocked Williams with his ‘notebook’ celebration, something that the Caribbean Premier League fans will be familiar with.
Twitter was abuzz with cricket fans loving what they saw from the India captain.
Here’s a pick of the lot:
During the run chase, Kohli also recorded his highest T20I score.
Kohli’s knock can be split into two halves. One: Going at the ball with hard hands and cutting a frustrated figure. Two: Kohli doing Kohli things.
And we will let one King have the final word over the other King.