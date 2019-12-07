India captain Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 94 off 50 balls as India beat West Indies by six wickets in the first Twenty20 International in Hyderabad on Friday. Kohli put on a key 100-run second-wicket stand with KL Rahul, who made 62, as the hosts reached their target of 208 in 18.4 overs to lead the three-match series 1-0.

Kohli smashed six fours and six sixes to record his career-best T20 score, beating his previous high of 90 with a winning hit over the rope. The 31-year-old struggled in the early part of his innings, uncharacteristically trying to muscle the ball out of the ground. The second half of his innings was a delight to watch, replete with shots that once again showed how good his bottom-hand is.

There was a nod to the Kohli of old as well, as he was involved in verbal battles on more than one occasion with Kesrick Williams and West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard. Kohli, on one occasion, even mocked Williams with his ‘notebook’ celebration, something that the Caribbean Premier League fans will be familiar with.

Twitter was abuzz with cricket fans loving what they saw from the India captain.

Here’s a pick of the lot:

Was worth coming to Hyderabad to watch this Virat special. Top hand and bottom, off side and leg, drive and pull....everything. And those two sixes! The bottom handed over mid-wicket and the last one over cover. Breathtaking! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 6, 2019

How exactly does one find form within a T-20 innings ? @imVkohli you are a true genius. — Vishnu Som (@VishnuNDTV) December 6, 2019

Have watched cricket for over four decades.. haven’t seen anyone, with possible exception of the great Sir Viv, make shot making look easy.. that @imVkohli can hit the same ball over cover for six or flick it over square leg also for six, makes him unique. The MILLENNIAL MASTER! — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) December 6, 2019

kohli has played outstanding innings against the red, pink and white ball this home season #INDvsWI — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 6, 2019

Today Virat first 20 balls vs last 30 balls 💥😍🔥🔥🔥#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/N5ag4cddt0 — Raaj Prince 👑 (@rajstr686) December 6, 2019

Virat Kohli now averages 120.9 in successful run chases in T20Is.



In ODIs, he averages 96.6 in successful run chases.



Chase master extraordinaire! #INDvWI — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) December 6, 2019

During the run chase, Kohli also recorded his highest T20I score.

94* - @imVkohli has hit a career high T20I score of 94* to seal victory for @BCCI against @windiescricket, he now averages 51.9 in men's T20I cricket, one of just two players to score 500+ runs and average over 50 (Babar Azam 50.2). Elite. pic.twitter.com/NNSH4Xx0E9 — OptaJim (@OptaJim) December 6, 2019

Inka time nahi, #ViratKohli ka yeh daur hai. Highest successful run chase for Team India and what a way to do it. Good contributions from KL Rahul and a good cameo from Pant. #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/k0psdLQq64 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 6, 2019

Kohli’s knock can be split into two halves. One: Going at the ball with hard hands and cutting a frustrated figure. Two: Kohli doing Kohli things.

Virat Kohli, first 25 balls - 26 runs.

Next 25 balls - 68 runs.



The acceleration, the sudden rhythm in batting, the bottom hand flick for six, those shots over cover.... oooof. #INDvsWI — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) December 6, 2019

Don't often say Virat scored ugly runs but this was one of those days. Still good enough to be the match winner. Reminds me of Abhinav Bindra's line from his autobiography. "The high score has to become routine. It has to be found on the fever days and and the lousy days" — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) December 6, 2019

Virat Kohli, a new breed of Indian. #INDvsWI — Tunku Varadarajan (@tunkuv) December 6, 2019

Virat Kohli is a national treasure ❤️❤️#INDvWI — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) December 6, 2019

Weather update



Delhi - 16°C



Mumbai - 29°C



Kohli's head - 1000°C#IndvsWI — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 6, 2019

Kohli's bat silences everything. All team selection, captaincy, field placements murmurs. The ultimate silencer. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) December 6, 2019

Virat Kohli is the quintessential chase master in the history of the game. Be it T20s, ODIs and even in Test matches, he has taken up the mantle to close out games for India. His stats are almost unimaginable when it comes to successful run-chases.



What a knock! 🍻#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/vUpNxxzSiJ — Prajakta Bhawsar (@18prajakta) December 6, 2019

Virat Kohli just repeated the innings which he has played against Australia in 2016 WT20! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) December 6, 2019

Kohli hai tho kuch bi possible hai what a chase @imVkohli well done captain 💪🏏 superb inn from @klrahul11 too and lil cameo from @RishabhPant17 great win @BCCI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 6, 2019

Man, this is vintage Kohli from the Eden Gardens match at the 2016 T20 World Cup!#INDvsWI — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) December 6, 2019

Don’t remember the last time I saw a batsman look completely out of sorts, find his touch and then finish off in top form all in the space of 50 balls! @imVkohli #Legend — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) December 6, 2019

Cricket runs through my bloods and veins and Over the years of having played/watched the game, if there is one cricketer in today's age that I would stop everything and pay to watch, it has to be KING @imVkohli. Boy, the genius was in Beast Mode today 🔥#INDvWI — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) December 6, 2019

The Virat Story again. Interesting to see the aggression today, reminded of a younger Kohli. Wonderful run chase with great contribution from Rahul and a great win for India #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/GyBqbd6Ecz — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 6, 2019

And we will let one King have the final word over the other King.