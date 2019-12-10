International Cricket Council chairman Shashank Manohar will not be in the running for a third two-year term next year, The Hindu reported on Monday.

Manohar has been the ICC chairman since 2016, and will bring his tenure to an end at the ICC annual conference at Cape Town in July. “I am not interested in continuing for another two-year term. Majority of directors have requested me to continue but I have told them that I do not wish to,” Manohar was quoted as saying.

Manohar had put down his resignation in March 2017, but continued after talks with his colleagues. He was re-elected in June 2018.

“I have been the chairman for nearly five years. I am very clear, I do not want to continue from June 2020. My successor will be known next May. He has to be elected in May to take charge after me at the annual conference,” said Manohar, who also served two-terms as BCCI president.

The new chairman will be elected by 15 directors who are a part of the board currently.