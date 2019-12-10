India’s Test opener Mayank Agarwal is likely to replace Shikhar Dhawan in the upcoming three-match One-day International series against the West Indies after the southpaw failed to recover from his knee injury.

India will play three ODIs against the West Indies in Chennai (December 15), Visakhapatnam (December 18) and Cuttack (December 22). Dhawan sustained a deep gash on his knee during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game and was subsequently ruled out of the three-match T20 series. Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson was drafted in as his replacement.

It was expected that the 34-year-old Dhawan would recover from the injury but it seems more serious than what was apprehended. “The selection committee has recommended Mayank’s name as Shikhar’s replacement after consultation with the team management,” a senior Board of Control for Cricket in India official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The team management is keen on Agarwal translating his stupendous Test performances into the ODI arena.